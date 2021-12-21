BUZZ THG jumps after report co is considering selling divisions

** Shares of British e-commerce group THG (THG.L) as much as 13.8% at 230.4p - set to record its best day in two months

** THG considering options to sell its beauty and nutrition units, according to report in Bloomberg

** THG is also in discussions on whether to take co private, Bloomberg said; Matt Moulding, CEO of THG, had said in November he regretted floating co read more

** SoftBank-backed (9984.T) co had in Sept announced plans to spin off and list its beauty business in 2022 read more

** SoftBank will also not exercise its option to take stake in THG Ingenuity - the division that sells e-commerce software to other companies, Bloomberg reports, citing source

** THG is not considering sale of either its beauty or its nutrition business, co spokesperson tells Reuters

** Reports on THG planning to go private are "pure speculation", declines further comment - spokesperson to Reuters

** THG, which had its IPO last year in September, has been struggling and saw its stock price collapse after a badly received investor presentation

** Including Tuesday's gains, stock down 71% YTD

($1 = 0.7546 pounds)

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.