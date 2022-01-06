BUZZ Uranium stocks slip after world's biggest miner says unaffected by Kazakh turmoil

** Shares of uranium firms down after Kazatomprom (KZAP.KZ), the world's biggest uranium producer, said it was operating normally with no impact on output or exports despite unrest in Kazakhstan

** "Uranium mining is going according to plan; there have been no stoppages. The company is fulfilling its export contracts," a Kazatomprom spokesperson said (https://reut.rs/3GdNfKY)

** Uranium prices have risen after unrest in Kazakhstan, which was spurred initially by protests against fuel price hikes. Spot prices hit $45.5 per pound on Wednesday, the highest since November 30, according to a Platts assessment

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** Uranium Energy Corp and U.S.-listed shares of Cameco Corp (CCO.TO), fall 6.87% and 5.67% respectively

** Centrus Energy Corp (LEU.A) lost 4.23%, while Denison Mines (DML.TO), Ur-Energy (URG.A), Energy Fuels slip ~8% each

** Global X Uranium ETF (URA.P) down 5%

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.