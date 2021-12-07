BUZZ U.S.-listed Chinese stocks rise on monetary easing in the mainland

** U.S-listed Chinese stocks rise in premarket trade, tracking earlier gains in mainland stocks after a reserve ratio cut by China's central bank bolstered sentiment

** The rate cut frees up 1.2 trillion yuan ($188 billion) in long-term liquidity, and is intended by the People's Bank of China to bolster slowing economic growth read more

** Shares of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group rise 4.6% to $129.33 — set to extend gains after a 10.4% jump on Monday as it outlined plans to reorganize its business read more

** BABA's Hong Kong shares (9988.HK) jump 12.2% from a record low on Tuesday, marking their best day ever

** Other technology majors including JD.com Inc and Baidu Inc rise about 5.4% and 2.5%, respectively

** Electric-vehicle makers Xpeng Inc , Nio Inc (NIO.N) and Li Auto Inc rise between 3% and 5.5%, while MSCI's Chinese equity ETF (MCHI.O) adds 2.1%

** MCHI down 20.8% YTD; U.S.-listed Chinese stocks nurse steep YTD losses on concerns over slowing growth, as well as a government crackdown on major technology firms

Reporting by Ambar Warrick

