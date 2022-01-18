BUZZ U.S. stocks weekly: Bumpy beginning

** S&P 500 (.SPX) falls 2nd straight week, slips 0.3%. Disappointing results from big banks weigh as earnings season kick-offs

** Vast majority of sectors trip: Real estate and consumer discretionary stagger, while energy surges

** Consumer Discretionary (.SPLRCD) declines 1.5%. Though casino stocks rally after Macau caps new licenses at six . Top SPX performer Las Vegas Sands gains >13%, Wynn Resorts (WYNN.O) up 8%

** Financials (.SPSY) falter 0.8%. JPMorgan (JPM.N), Citigroup (C.N) slide on higher Q4 expenses; Wells Fargo shines . Group stumbles as earnings gate opens read more . S&P 500 Banks index (.SPXBK) dips ~1%

** Industrials (.SPLRCI) off 0.6%. Airlines get a lift on Thurs after Delta (DAL.N) predicts swift recovery from Omicron turbulence , but descend Fri after Barclays cuts PTs on cost pressures, lower near-term demand . Boeing (BA.N) rises after report says 737 MAX to resume flights in China

** Tech (.SPLRCT) ticks down. But chip stocks power up on Taiwan Semiconductor's , bright growth outlook . Philadelphia chip index (.SOX) gains nearly 3%

** Energy (.SPNY) jumps 5.2%. Chevron (CVX.N), ExxonMobil (XOM.N) hit multi-year highs on strong oil prices

** Meanwhile, bullish sentiment slides to four-month low read more

** SPX performance YTD:

SP 500 2022 YTD THROUGH JANUARY 14

Lance Tupper is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

