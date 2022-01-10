BUZZ U.S. stocks weekly: Cold front

** S&P 500 (.SPX) sags 1.9% to start the year as Fed minutes spook markets

** That said, the Nasdaq (.IXIC) has recently had a healthier gut read more , though FANGs (.NYFANG) have been looking fragile read more

** So far, the Nasdaq is holding its December lows read more

** But the question is, will 2022 be the year of the roadrunner or the coyote? read more

** Most sectors feel the chill: Real estate, tech and healthcare shiver most, while financials and energy downright toasty. Indeed, will 2022 be value's year? read more

** Tech (.SPLRCT) slumps 4.7%. Apple (AAPL.O) touches $3 trln market cap milestone , though ultimately loses 3% on the week. This, as a relative hurdle caps on the charts read more

** Healthcare (.SPXHC) retreats 4.6%. Worst SPX performer Humana (HUM.N), slides ~22%, as insurer cuts 2022 individual Medicare Advantage growth estimate . Biotech bounce bungled to begin 2022 . Nasdaq Biotech index (.NBI) falls 6.5%

** Consumer Discretionary (.SPLRCD) drops 2.6%. But Ford (F.N) races to 2001 peak on plans to double EV pickup production capacity

** Financials (.SPSY) rally 5.4%. Banks gain on hawkish Fed message , higher yields. S&P 500 Banks index (.SPXBK) leaps >9%, hits new high read more

** Energy (.SPNY) surges 10.6%. Oil stocks jump as crude prices extend rally on Kazakhstan, Libyan concerns

** Meanwhile, a cloudy reading for January tea leaves read more

** SPX performance YTD:

SP 500 2022 YTD THROUGH JANUARY 7

Lance Tupper and Terence Gabriel are Reuters market analysts. The views expressed are their own

