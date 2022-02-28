BUZZ U.S. stocks weekly: Conflicting signals

** S&P 500 (.SPX) breaks two week losing skid, climbs 0.8%. Equities rebound Fri after Russia says ready to hold talks after attacking Ukraine

** Indeed, it was a week with some wild action read more

** And as traders tango, it's correction vs momentum read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** S&P 500 internally battered, but ripe for a comeback? read more

** Most sectors advance: Defensive names in favor, while consumer discretionary slumps

** Healthcare (.SPXHC) rises 2.7%. Moderna (MRNA.O) jumps on higher vaccine sales predictions, share buyback plans

** Real Estate (.SPLRCR) gains 2.7%. Public Storage (PSA.N) surges after Q4 beat

** Communication Services (.SPLRCL) up 1.8%. DISH Network (DISH.O) initially drops as Q4 revenue misses estimates , but then stock reverses, becomes group's biggest gainer, up ~13% for week

** Energy (.SPNY) up 1.3%. Oil cos jump as crude breaches $100 after Ukraine attack read more

** Tech (.SPLRCT) tacks on 1.3%. Cadence Design , sector's top performer with ~13% surge, up on strong Q4 results, forecast

** Industrials (.SPLRCI) add on 0.8%. Weapons makers extend gains on Ukraine invasion . Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) gains 6%, Raytheon (RTX.N) lifts 5%. SPDR S&P Aerospace and Defense ETF (XAR.P) advances 4%

** Financials (.SPSY) dip 0.3%. Bank stocks tumble as Russia's invasion of Ukraine rattles , though group rallies Fri on positive market sentiment . S&P 500 Banks index (.SPXBK) loses 1.6%

** Consumer Discretionary (.SPLRCD) drops 2.2%. Home Depot (HD.N) tumbles as margin warning casts shadow on solid qtr . HD slides ~9%. Travel-related shares fall after Ukraine occupation

** Meanwhile, bears, bears everywhere read more

** SPX performance YTD:

SP 500 2022 YTD THROUGH FEBRUARY 25

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Lance Tupper and Terence Gabriel are Reuters market analysts. The views expressed are their own

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.