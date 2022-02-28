BUZZ U.S. stocks weekly: Conflicting signals
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
** S&P 500 (.SPX) breaks two week losing skid, climbs 0.8%. Equities rebound Fri after Russia says ready to hold talks after attacking Ukraine
** Indeed, it was a week with some wild action read more
** And as traders tango, it's correction vs momentum read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
** S&P 500 internally battered, but ripe for a comeback? read more
** Most sectors advance: Defensive names in favor, while consumer discretionary slumps
** Healthcare (.SPXHC) rises 2.7%. Moderna (MRNA.O) jumps on higher vaccine sales predictions, share buyback plans
** Real Estate (.SPLRCR) gains 2.7%. Public Storage (PSA.N) surges after Q4 beat
** Communication Services (.SPLRCL) up 1.8%. DISH Network (DISH.O) initially drops as Q4 revenue misses estimates , but then stock reverses, becomes group's biggest gainer, up ~13% for week
** Energy (.SPNY) up 1.3%. Oil cos jump as crude breaches $100 after Ukraine attack read more
** Tech (.SPLRCT) tacks on 1.3%. Cadence Design , sector's top performer with ~13% surge, up on strong Q4 results, forecast
** Industrials (.SPLRCI) add on 0.8%. Weapons makers extend gains on Ukraine invasion . Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) gains 6%, Raytheon (RTX.N) lifts 5%. SPDR S&P Aerospace and Defense ETF (XAR.P) advances 4%
** Financials (.SPSY) dip 0.3%. Bank stocks tumble as Russia's invasion of Ukraine rattles , though group rallies Fri on positive market sentiment . S&P 500 Banks index (.SPXBK) loses 1.6%
** Consumer Discretionary (.SPLRCD) drops 2.2%. Home Depot (HD.N) tumbles as margin warning casts shadow on solid qtr . HD slides ~9%. Travel-related shares fall after Ukraine occupation
** Meanwhile, bears, bears everywhere read more
** SPX performance YTD:
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.