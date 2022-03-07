BUZZ U.S. stocks weekly: Dark clouds

** S&P 500 (.SPX) slides 1.3% as Ukraine crisis casts a pall

** That said, after hammering out a late-Feb low, that SPX floor is still holding read more

** This, as Nasdaq (.IXIC) bulls and bears battle it out read more , as the index attempts a fresh start read more

** The question is, can the IXIC rise to the challenge? read more

** Majority of sectors see unsettled weather: Financials skies most stormy, while energy shines

** Financials (.SPSY) plunge 4.9%. Major banks down as Treasury yield curve flattens further . Citigroup (C.N) falls on higher expenses forecast after disclosing $10 bln exposure to Russia . S&P 500 Banks index (.SPXBK) dives 8.5%

** Tech (.SPLRCT) drops 3%. Software firm Epam Systems (EPAM.N) biggest SPX loser, down nearly 50%, after scrapping annual outlook due to heightened uncertainties and Russia's invasion of Ukraine impact

** Consumer Discretionary (.SPLRCD) sags 2.6%. Travel-related names, including cruise liners, casino operators fall as Russia-Ukraine crisis deepens . VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK.O) dealt ~8% loss

** Consumer Staples (.SPLRCS) dips 0.1%. Though Kroger (KR.N) hits record high as digital business drives upbeat 2022 forecast . KR surges 27%

** Industrials (.SPLRCI) up 1.2%. U.S. defense stocks rise as Russia-Ukraine crisis worsens . SPDR Aerospace and Defense ETF (XAR.P) up 4%. But airlines tumble as oil prices soar . NYSE Arca Airline index (.XAL) descends 14%

** Energy (.SPNY) leaps 9.3%. Oil stocks jump as crude prices surpass $115 on Ukraine conflict . Crude has been on fire, but is the candle burning low? read more

** Meanwhile, bulls charge back, but bears still abound read more

** SPX performance YTD:

SP 500 2022 YTD THROUGH MARCH 4

Lance Tupper and Terence Gabriel are Reuters market analysts. The views expressed are their own

