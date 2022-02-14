BUZZ U.S. stocks weekly: Ready, set, hike!
** S&P 500 (.SPX) snaps 2-week winning streak, slides 1.8% as hot inflation data sparks fears of quicker rate hikes, and report Russia attack on Ukraine could come at any time spooks
** Indeed, amid junky action, SPX turns trashy read more
** As for the Nasdaq (.IXIC), is it smooth sailing or iceberg ahead? read more . And just where are some important levels on the IXIC's playing field? read more
** This as traders look for an SPX breakout read more
** Though, might the sun be about to shine again on clean energy stocks? read more . WilderHill Clean Energy index (.ECO) rallies 1.8%
** For the week, most major S&P sectors thrown for a loss: comm svcs, tech, and real estate sacked, while just materials and energy hit paydirt
** Communication Services (.SPLRCL) slides 3.9%. Though Disney (DIS.N) jumps on qtrly beat, strong Disney+ subscriber growth
** Tech (.SPLRCT) falls 2.9%. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O) loses >8% ahead of Xilinx (XLNX.O) purchase closing on Mon Phil chip index (.SOX) down 2.5%
** Industrials (.SPLRCI) lose 0.8%. Though defense stocks rise as Ukraine tensions escalate , and airlines take off as daily U.S. COVID cases trend lower . NYSE Arca Airline index (.XAL) ascends >6%
** Financials (.SPSY) ~flat. Major banks rise as benchmark 10-yr TSY yield crosses 2% for first time since Aug 2019 . Though S&P banks index (.SPXBK) loses much of week's gain by Fri as yields collapse off week's high amid flight-to-safety bid. SPXBK ends up just 0.7%
** Materials (.SPLRCM) up 1.1%. Have best week since late Dec read more . International Flavors & Fragrances Inc rises on report of settlement agreement with Carl Icahn
** Energy (.SPNY) up 1.8%. Oil stocks gain on heightening Ukraine tensions, IEA comments
** Meanwhile, Super Bowl showdown: Will the S&P 500 score or fumble? read more
** SPX performance YTD:
