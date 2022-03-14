BUZZ U.S. stocks weekly: War-torn
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
** S&P 500 (.SPX) falls for 2nd straight week, sheds 2.9% as Russia-Ukraine crisis weighs
** That said, Nasdaq 100 futures fight to hold their late-Feb intraday low read more , and on the plus side, the low holds through the end of the week read more
** In any event, nearly every major S&P 500 sector suffers consequences: financials take biggest hit, while just energy advances
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
** Financials (.SPSY) retreat 5.8%. Big banks lose as yield curve flattens . This as Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and JPMorgan (JPM.N) unwinding Russia businesses read more
** Tech (.SPLRCT) tumbles 3.8%. Though solar stocks surge as Biden bans Russia oil imports . Best sector performers Enphase (ENPH.O) and SolarEdge (SEDG.O) both rise ~8%. Invesco Solar ETF (TAN.P) heats up >8%
** Communication Services (.SPLRCL) sags 3.1%. Meta Platforms (FB.O) slips as Russia opens criminal investigation over death calls on Facebook
** Consumer Discretionary (.SPLRCD) slides 2.8%. But Amazon.com jumps after announcing stock split, up to $10 bln buyback program
** Industrials (.SPLRCI) decline 2.2%. Caterpillar (CAT.N) surges ~10% as Jefferies sees stock as inflation hedge . At first, defense stocks climb on Russia-Ukraine conflict, but then fall on talks , and as Putin signaled some progress . SPDR Aerospace and Defense ETF (XAR.P) surrenders ~3%
** Energy (.SPNY) adds 1.9%. Chevron (CVX.N) hits record high, Exxon (XOM.N) 5-year high, as U.S. shuns Russian oil . That said, after spiking over $130, NYMEX crude futures reverse, suffer worst week since late Nov read more . Thus, might the energy sector also run out of steam? read more
** Meanwhile, tech titans suddenly sweet on stock splits read more , and as bears bulk up, bulls slim down read more
** SPX performance YTD:
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.