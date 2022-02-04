Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

BUZZ USD/JPY retains a bullish tilt as U.S. jobs data looms

0 minute read
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
  • USD/JPY has seen a 114.82-115.15 range, according to EBS price data
  • Fed, BOJ divergence should help USD/JPY climb
  • There is scope to retest a key 115.67 Fibonacci level
  • 115.67 Fibo is a 76.4% retrace of the 116.35 to 113.47 January drop
  • FX trader USD/JPY sales have dried up since Wednesday EBS flow data shows
  • There is talk of Japanese bids that will likely limit any intra-day setbacks
  • USD/JPY, EUR/JPY 60-day log correlation under +0.50 = relationship breakdown
  • U.S. employment growth likely slowed in Jan amid Omicron surge read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters