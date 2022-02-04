0 minute read
BUZZ USD/JPY retains a bullish tilt as U.S. jobs data looms
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- USD/JPY has seen a 114.82-115.15 range, according to EBS price data
- Fed, BOJ divergence should help USD/JPY climb
- There is scope to retest a key 115.67 Fibonacci level
- 115.67 Fibo is a 76.4% retrace of the 116.35 to 113.47 January drop
- FX trader USD/JPY sales have dried up since Wednesday EBS flow data shows
- There is talk of Japanese bids that will likely limit any intra-day setbacks
- USD/JPY, EUR/JPY 60-day log correlation under +0.50 = relationship breakdown
- U.S. employment growth likely slowed in Jan amid Omicron surge read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.