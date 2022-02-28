BUZZ Veon drops to lowest price ever on potentially 'adverse' Russia-Ukraine conflict impact
** Shares in Ukraine's biggest mobile operator Veon
** Russian invasion of Ukraine prohibited the Amsterdam-listed mobile operator from providing 2022 outlook or resuming dividend read more
** "The current geopolitical situation and conflict surrounding Russia and Ukraine has the potential to adversely affect our operations," said the company, which is changing its country of registration to Britain from Bermuda
** "It would be irresponsible to give guidance to the market at this particular time," Veon's CEO told Reuters, adding however that the company's Ukrainian network was "up and running" read more
** JP Morgan, which says Veon's Q4 was broadly in line with expectations, is not surprised but sees no outlook as an additional pressure on the stock
** However, Renaissance Capital says "$4.4bn of its debt is in hard currency, and with the RUB now over RUB100/$, the leverage ratios will be well above management's comfort range," adding Q4 results were "decent"
