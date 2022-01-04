BUZZ Week Ahead-Global PMIs, Fed minutes, U.S. jobs data due

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The new year kicks off with a busy economic data calendar despite a holiday-shortened week in many financial centres. The main highlights include final December manufacturing and services PMIs in Europe and the U.S., the U.S. jobs report and Federal Reserve Dec 14-15 meeting minutes.

Other key U.S. data includes factory orders, Markit PMIs, trade and ADP employment. Markets will also keep an eye on developments related to President Joe Biden's social spending bill read more .

In Europe, German industrial orders and unemployment, flash euro zone December HICP, retail sales, consumer confidence and business sentiment indices will be watched. The UK has final December PMIs.

PMIs are also due in Japan, along with household spending and Tokyo December CPI. In China, the private-sector Caixin manufacturing and services PMIs for December will be in focus, following the stronger-than-expected NBS gauges last week read more . FX reserves data is also due.

There is no top-tier data scheduled in Australia and New Zealand. Canada has PMI, trade and employment data.

Sonali Desai

