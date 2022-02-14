BUZZ Westpac climbs on completing $2.5 bln buyback; Jefferies cuts rating

** Shares of Australia's Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) climb as much as 4.7% to A$23.840, posting their biggest intraday pct rise since May 3

** Co completes A$3.5 bln ($2.50 bln) off-market share buy-back, representing 4.6% of issued capital, announced in November read more

** Says buyback reduces common equity tier 1 capital ratio by 79 basis points from the 12.2% reported as of Dec. 31, 2021

** Separately, brokerage Jefferies downgrades rating to 'underperform' from 'hold' attributing "low quality" first quarter results for the year 2022

** While WBC's Q1 2022 proforma CET1 of 11.65% is prima facie strong, it's not clear to us that WBC can avoid an above-peer rise in housing credit weights- Jefferies

** Jefferies says in the near term, positive forward EPS revisions generated from WBC's A$8 billion cost reset initiative are a positive catalyst, but the cost outcomes and long run decline in housing market share are critical issues

** Adds that WBC's earnings are at more risk than peers given the declining housing product net interest margin mix and impact of FY21 increase in staffing

** Stock hits highest level since Nov. 2

** More than 26.7 mln shares change hands vs the 30-day average of ~9.9 mln shares

** Seven of 16 analysts rate the stock "buy" or higher, seven "hold" and two "sell"; their median PT is A$24 – Refinitiv data

** WBC shares have added 6.7% this year as of last close

($1 = 1.4053 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Roushni Nair and Harshita Swaminathan

