BUZZ Westpac extends gains on profit beat, but analysts warn of further margin pressure

** Shares of Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) rise as much as 2.1% to A$21.52, adding to the 2.3% jump recorded on Thursday

** WBC reiterated it would meet its A$8 bln ($5.71 bln) cost target by 2024, and cut expenses in Q1 read more

** But net interest margin fell 8 bps in Q1 to 1.91% from 1.99% in H2 FY21 and WBC warned competition in mortgages would further drag margins this year

** Jefferies says against backdrop of improving sectoral net interest margin outlook, WBC's sub-peer margin outlook, near-term costs and even CET1 are concerning

** "WBC needs large cultural reset as opposed to short-termism of the FY24 A$8 bln cost reset strategy," Jefferies says

** Morgan Stanley says start of 'Cost Re-set' is encouraging, but warns there is still uncertain outlook for margins and revenue

** Citi Research cuts its FY22 NIM estimates to 1.83% from 1.88% and lowers FY23/FY24 cash earnings estimates by ~1%

** Five of 15 analysts rate the stock "buy" or higher, nine "hold" and one "sell"; their median PT is A$24 – Refinitiv data

** WBC down 1.3% this year, as of last close

WBC underperforms peers

Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru

