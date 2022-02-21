BUZZ Zip Co falls on bigger loss forecast, Citi sees spending headwinds

** Shares of Zip Co Ltd (Z1P.AX) fall as much as 7.8% to A$2.37, their lowest since May 5, 2020

** Buy-now-pay-later firm expects HY cash EBTDA to be a loss of A$108.1 mln ($77.51 mln), higher than RBC's estimate of A$39.7 mln loss

** Z1P's HY revenue estimate of A$302.2 mln largely in line with RBC view of A$304.2 mln

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** Citi says slower e-commerce, pull back in spending by low-income consumers could potentially lead to a weaker-than-expected Q3

** Unwinding of stimulus and higher inflation could result in lower spending, thus impacting Z1P, brokerage says

** Z1P posts its biggest intraday percentage loss since Feb. 3; set for a third straight session of losses

** Stock down 40.7% YTD, as of last close

($1 = 1.3947 Australian dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Arundhati Dutta and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.