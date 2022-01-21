ByteDance's lukewarm 2021 presages a bleak 2022

HONG KONG, Jan 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - TikTok’s owner grew annual sales 70% to $58 bln. That’s slower than the previous year and is mostly from its home market. An advertising slowdown will further bite, while China’s crackdowns in education and video games have foiled nascent bets. Finding new growth will be hard.

- Revenue at China's ByteDance grew 70% in 2021 to around $58 billion, Reuters reported on Jan. 20, citing sources.

- ByteDance, which owns video app TikTok and its Chinese version Douyin, was last valued at about $300 billion, based on recent trades in the private equity secondary market, according to Reuters.

