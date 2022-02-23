Caesars Entertainment, Moderna, Kodiak Sciences

U.S. stocks swung between losses and gains on Wednesday as Ukraine declared emergency amid a sweeping cyberattack on its state websites in fast-changing developments that raised fears of an all-out war with Russia.

At 12:46 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.10% at 33,630.29. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.10% at 4,309.13 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.32% at 13,338.533.

BUZZ-Laredo Petroleum rises on Q4 profit beat

BUZZ-Molson Coors Beverage rises on Q4 revenue beat

BUZZ-Vertiv plummets on weak outlook, quarterly results

BUZZ-MFA Financial touches 9-month low after Q4 profit miss

BUZZ-Cadence Design up on strong Q4 results, forecast

BUZZ-Chegg rises on $300 mln share buyback agreement

BUZZ-Monday.com drops after Q4 loss

BUZZ-Overstock rallies on profit beat, ICE investment in tZERO

BUZZ-HollyFrontier down on wider-than-expected Q4 loss

BUZZ-CoStar Group falls after disappointing 2022 guidance

BUZZ-Diamondback up on higher Q4 profit, boosts dividend

BUZZ-Raymond James upgrades Intel to 'market perform', shares rise

BUZZ-Lantheus rises as FDA approves new manufacturing facility

BUZZ-Regeneron rises after rival Kodiak's eye drug falls short of Eylea in study

BUZZ-Jefferies says Olaplex sales momentum persists, upgrades to 'buy'

BUZZ-Indonesia Energy extends gains

BUZZ-Jiuzi up on deal with Chinese EV manufacturer Jemmell

BUZZ-MercadoLibre gains on Q4 rev surge, user growth

BUZZ-Rackspace plunges on weak Q1 guidance, analyst downgrades

BUZZ-Nu Holdings rises on posting smaller Q4 loss

BUZZ-Renewable Energy Group jumps on report of takeover interest - Reuters News

BUZZ-Ocugen slides on stock offering

BUZZ-Palo Alto Networks rises on upbeat annual forecast, PT raises

BUZZ-Kodiak Sciences slumps after eye disease drug fails study

BUZZ-Lowe's climbs after raising 2022 sales, profit forecast

BUZZ-Tenneco surges as Apollo Global to acquire co at 100% premium

BUZZ-Crypto stocks bounce as risk appetite improves

