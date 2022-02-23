Caesars Entertainment, Moderna, Kodiak Sciences
U.S. stocks swung between losses and gains on Wednesday as Ukraine declared emergency amid a sweeping cyberattack on its state websites in fast-changing developments that raised fears of an all-out war with Russia.
At 12:46 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.10% at 33,630.29. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.10% at 4,309.13 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.32% at 13,338.533.
BUZZ-Laredo Petroleum rises on Q4 profit beat
BUZZ-Molson Coors Beverage rises on Q4 revenue beat
BUZZ-Vertiv plummets on weak outlook, quarterly results
BUZZ-MFA Financial touches 9-month low after Q4 profit miss
BUZZ-Cadence Design up on strong Q4 results, forecast
BUZZ-Chegg rises on $300 mln share buyback agreement
BUZZ-Monday.com drops after Q4 loss
BUZZ-Overstock rallies on profit beat, ICE investment in tZERO
BUZZ-HollyFrontier down on wider-than-expected Q4 loss
BUZZ-CoStar Group falls after disappointing 2022 guidance
BUZZ-Diamondback up on higher Q4 profit, boosts dividend
BUZZ-Raymond James upgrades Intel to 'market perform', shares rise
BUZZ-Lantheus rises as FDA approves new manufacturing facility
BUZZ-Regeneron rises after rival Kodiak's eye drug falls short of Eylea in study
BUZZ-Jefferies says Olaplex sales momentum persists, upgrades to 'buy'
BUZZ-Indonesia Energy extends gains
BUZZ-Jiuzi up on deal with Chinese EV manufacturer Jemmell
BUZZ-MercadoLibre gains on Q4 rev surge, user growth
BUZZ-Rackspace plunges on weak Q1 guidance, analyst downgrades
BUZZ-Nu Holdings rises on posting smaller Q4 loss
BUZZ-Renewable Energy Group jumps on report of takeover interest - Reuters News
BUZZ-Ocugen slides on stock offering
BUZZ-Palo Alto Networks rises on upbeat annual forecast, PT raises
BUZZ-Kodiak Sciences slumps after eye disease drug fails study
BUZZ-Lowe's climbs after raising 2022 sales, profit forecast
BUZZ-Tenneco surges as Apollo Global to acquire co at 100% premium
BUZZ-Crypto stocks bounce as risk appetite improves
