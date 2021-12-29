Calix, Codex DNA, Victoria's Secret
- Summary
The Dow inched towards an all-time high on Wednesday, on a boost from retailers Home Depot and Nike, while record daily U.S. COVID-19 infections kept gains in check amid low liquidity in the final week of the year.
At 10:37 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.19% at 36,466.4. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.01% at 4,786.09 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.40% at 15,718.893.
** Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O): up 0.1% BUZZ-Microsoft's Azure well-positioned going into 2022 - Evercore
** Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N): down 6.6% BUZZ-Didi plans listing stock 'by introduction' in Hong Kong
** Applied UV Inc (AUVI.O): down 30.2% BUZZ-Drops after pricing common stock offering
** Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (CPOP.O): up 24.2% BUZZ-Pop Culture eyes best week since debut, retail interest grows
** Rivian Automotive (RIVN.O): down 4.9% BUZZ-Falls after delaying deliveries of pickup, SUV with big battery packs
** Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL.O): down 14.2% BUZZ-Slides on Q4 revenue miss
** Can Fite Biopharma Ltd : up 4.8% BUZZ-Can Fite Biopharma to file patent applications after promising cancer drug data, shares rise
** Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O): down 3.1%
BUZZ-Needham sees bigger margins for AMD from expanded GlobalFoundries tie-up
** NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP.O): up 2.7%
BUZZ-NRX seeks FDA breakthrough therapy tag for COVID-19 drug, shares rise
** Insignia Systems Inc (ISIG.O): up 24.3%
BUZZ-Eyes its best month since 1991, short interest jumps
** Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO.N): up 11.7%
BUZZ-Jumps on $250 mln share buyback plan
** Lucira Health Inc (LHDX.O): up 3.5%
BUZZ-Jumps on distribution deal for COVID-19 test kits
** Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX.O): up 1.4%
BUZZ-Rises on PT hike after India's emergency use nod for Corbevax
** Calix Inc (CALX.N): up 15.2%
BUZZ-Hits all-time high on inclusion in S&P Midcap 400
** Codex DNA Inc (DNAY.O): up 7.5%
BUZZ-Rises on research and license deal with Pfizer
** Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM.O): down 4.1%
BUZZ- Drops on lower Q2 profit
** MAG Silver Corp : down 1.4%
BUZZ-Drops as Scotiabank cuts PT on project approval delay
