Calix, Codex DNA, Victoria's Secret

The Dow inched towards an all-time high on Wednesday, on a boost from retailers Home Depot and Nike, while record daily U.S. COVID-19 infections kept gains in check amid low liquidity in the final week of the year.

At 10:37 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.19% at 36,466.4. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.01% at 4,786.09 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.40% at 15,718.893.

** Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O): up 0.1% BUZZ-Microsoft's Azure well-positioned going into 2022 - Evercore

** Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N): down 6.6% BUZZ-Didi plans listing stock 'by introduction' in Hong Kong

** Applied UV Inc (AUVI.O): down 30.2% BUZZ-Drops after pricing common stock offering

** Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (CPOP.O): up 24.2% BUZZ-Pop Culture eyes best week since debut, retail interest grows

** Rivian Automotive (RIVN.O): down 4.9% BUZZ-Falls after delaying deliveries of pickup, SUV with big battery packs

** Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL.O): down 14.2% BUZZ-Slides on Q4 revenue miss

** Can Fite Biopharma Ltd : up 4.8% BUZZ-Can Fite Biopharma to file patent applications after promising cancer drug data, shares rise

** Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O): down 3.1%

BUZZ-Needham sees bigger margins for AMD from expanded GlobalFoundries tie-up

** NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP.O): up 2.7%

BUZZ-NRX seeks FDA breakthrough therapy tag for COVID-19 drug, shares rise

** Insignia Systems Inc (ISIG.O): up 24.3%

BUZZ-Eyes its best month since 1991, short interest jumps

** Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO.N): up 11.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on $250 mln share buyback plan

** Lucira Health Inc (LHDX.O): up 3.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on distribution deal for COVID-19 test kits

** Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX.O): up 1.4%

BUZZ-Rises on PT hike after India's emergency use nod for Corbevax

** Calix Inc (CALX.N): up 15.2%

BUZZ-Hits all-time high on inclusion in S&P Midcap 400

** Codex DNA Inc (DNAY.O): up 7.5%

BUZZ-Rises on research and license deal with Pfizer

** Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM.O): down 4.1%

BUZZ- Drops on lower Q2 profit

** MAG Silver Corp : down 1.4%

BUZZ-Drops as Scotiabank cuts PT on project approval delay

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

