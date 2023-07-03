Canary Wharf’s pivot looks like a tall order

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Canary Wharf may be in trouble once again. London’s Docklands hub last week received a body blow with the news that $157 billion bank HSBC (HSBA.L), was turning its back on 8 Canada Square, its home for two decades, in favour of a smaller central-London building. It may mark the start of the fourth mid-decade upheaval in the estate’s 40-year history.

The east-London financial district, named for the quay where ships from the Canary Islands once unloaded, has had plenty of strife in its short life. After original developer Paul Reichmann’s Olympia & York went bust in 1992, the Canadian entrepreneur in 1995 assembled Saudi Arabian and U.S. investors to buy it from creditor banks. The new Canary Wharf Group lured giants like Barclays (BARC.L), but hit the skids in a property correction in the early noughties, and was subsequently acquired through a 2004 leveraged buyout by a Morgan Stanley (MS.N) consortium. The debt from that deal proved problematic for the newly renamed Songbird Estates after the 2008 financial crisis, which prompted another sale to Brookfield Property Partners (BPYPN.O) and the Qatar Investment Authority in 2015.

Two factors suggest a fresh rumpus. One is the debt load of the entity QIA and Brookfield own – now once again called Canary Wharf Group (CWG) – which holds 43% of the area’s properties but not the HSBC tower, which is wholly owned by QIA. The other is uncertainty over whether the 22-million-square-foot estate can boost ailing rents.

Start with the narrower problems of the area’s main landlord, CWG. The group’s 273 million pounds of EBITDA last year was only 1.3 times the size of its interest expense, compared with a ratio of at least 2 for robust European property companies. Its net debt of 4 billion pounds was around half its 8-billion-pound property portfolio, whereas most European real-estate groups rated by Moody’s are closer to two-fifths.

The immediate issue is that about 1.4 billion pounds of CWG secured bank debt and unsecured bonds come due in 2024 and 2025, meaning interest costs will rise. The 2022 rate paid on the unsecured bonds was just 2.6%, according to company disclosures, but the yield implied on CWG bonds maturing in 2025 is an eye-watering 16%. While the secured debt is cheaper, banks will get nervier the more property values dip. CWG’s latest results show its office portfolio’s paper value fell 6% in the year to end-2022, and further lurches will make it harder to deleverage by selling properties at a good price.

CWG’s banks do have valid reasons to roll over the debt. One is that the company still has 3.6 billion pounds of equity. The other is that the QIA and Brookfield are long-term investors and would probably pump in fresh cash if needed.

The real issue, instead, is that CWG and other Canary Wharf landlords may struggle to boost the area’s rents beyond the first quarter average of around 55 pounds per square foot for the whole estate. That’s a must. In 2022 the average prime rental yield for Docklands and Stratford was 6%, according to Knight Frank, near where base rates now are. Without a sizeable increase in rent, potential acquirers of their property would have to demand much lower purchase prices to earn an acceptable yield. But the Docklands’ 15% vacancy rate, twice that of London’s West End, implies that it will be tough to ask tenants for more money. The estate’s real battle is to stop rents falling.

Three-quarters of CWG’s 9-million-square-foot estate is comprised of offices, with just over half housing financial firms. Flexible working means the banks no longer need so much space. Even those sticking around, like Barclays, have consolidated to one building or are creating “grey space” by subletting it to shorter-term tenants.

CWG has invested over 1.2 billion pounds in sprucing up its estate since 2017. But one property expert reckons it costs 300 pounds per square foot to upgrade an ageing building’s amenities and boost its energy efficiency rating to the levels increasingly required by climate-conscious tenants. On a building of HSBC’s size, that’s a 330 million pound tab.

While CWG’s average tenancy agreement still has 10 years left, the risk is that itself and the wider Canary Wharf area slip into a vicious circle. Shorter-term leases mean tenants are less interested in keeping premises in good shape. Some landlords like Hong Kong’s Cheung Kei Group, former owner of Bear Stearns’ old 5 Churchill Place office, either can’t or won’t supply new cash to upgrade the property. The upshot is further pressure on rents, and cut-price deals like last year’s 35-pounds-per-square-foot agreement with NYK, a shipping group.

CWG does have a plan B, which involves making the area an attractive place to live rather than just work. It wants to boost the proportion of the estate allotted to residential tenants beyond the current 8% level. The number of people living in the Wharf has risen from nothing pre-pandemic to 3,500. Rental incomes on apartments are roughly on a par with offices, per square foot, according to a person familiar with the matter. And the number of weekend and evening visitors to the Wharf rose 50% between 2019 and last year, based on a late-2022 sample carried out for CWG using Transport for London data. Attracting new types of businesses may also help: a new 750,000 square foot life-science laboratory is being developed on the estate. Tenants from that sector pay 90 pounds per square foot, the person said.

Still, that’s just one deal. And while the Wharf’s transport links, restaurants and bars are miles better than they were even five years ago, they don’t guarantee a successful pivot. To pull off the transformation, Canary Wharf needs Brookfield and QIA to back CWG to the hilt, other landlords to do likewise as capital values fall, and for plenty of non-financial types to turn up. It’s a tall order.

HSBC has decided to leave its long-standing headquarters in Canary Wharf in east London in favour of a move to a much smaller office in the centre of the city, according to a memo seen by Reuters and reported on June 26.

Europe's largest bank told staff its preferred option was to move to the redeveloped former offices of telecoms firm BT, a development known as Panorama St Paul's. The bank intends to move in late 2026, the memo said.

The 45-storey skyscraper in Canary Wharf has been HSBC's home for more than 20 years.

Canary Wharf Group, which runs the east London financial district, declined to comment.

