Carnival Corp, Insignia Systems, Scienjoy
- Summary
- Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
- <a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>
- <a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>
The Dow inched towards an all-time high on Wednesday, on a boost from retailers Home Depot and Nike, while record daily U.S. COVID-19 infections kept gains in check amid low trading volumes in the final week of the year.
At 12:38 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.20% at 36,469.39. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.03% at 4,785.07 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.37% at 15,723.968.
** Applied UV Inc (AUVI.O): down 25.4% BUZZ-Drops after pricing common stock offering
** Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (CPOP.O): up 36.5% BUZZ-Eyes best week since debut, retail interest grows
** Rivian Automotive (RIVN.O): down 4.9% BUZZ-Falls after delaying deliveries of pickup, SUV with big battery packs
** Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL.O): down 14.0% BUZZ-Hits over 1-year-low on Q4 revenue miss
** Can Fite Biopharma Ltd : up 8.4% BUZZ-Can Fite Biopharma to file patent applications after promising cancer drug data, shares rise
** Scienjoy Holding Corp (SJ.O): up 4.3%
BUZZ-Set for best day in over a month on deal for Hongle.tv
** NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP.O): up 4.9%
BUZZ-NRX seeks FDA breakthrough therapy tag for COVID-19 drug, shares rise
** Insignia Systems Inc (ISIG.O): up 32.1%
BUZZ-Eyes its best month since 1991, short interest jumps
** Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO.N): up 11.8%
BUZZ-Jumps on $250 mln share buyback plan
** Lucira Health Inc (LHDX.O): up 1.1%
BUZZ-Jumps on distribution deal for COVID-19 test kits
** Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX.O): up 3.2%
BUZZ-Rises on PT hike after India's emergency use nod for Corbevax
** Calix Inc (CALX.N): up 14.1%
BUZZ-Hits all-time high on inclusion in S&P Midcap 400
** Codex DNA Inc (DNAY.O): up 12.7%
BUZZ-Rises on research and license deal with Pfizer
** Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM.O): down 3.3%
BUZZ-Drops on lower Q2 profit
** MAG Silver Corp : down 1.4%
BUZZ-Drops as Scotiabank cuts PT on project approval delay
** Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORMP.O): up 3.4%
BUZZ-Rises as subsidiary signs pre-purchase order for COVID-19 vaccine
** Medallion Financial Corp : down 28.1%
BUZZ-Sinks to one-year low after SEC charges co with fraud
** Astra Space Inc (ASTR.O): down 12.0%
BUZZ-Slumps after Kerrisdale issues short report
** Carnival Corp (CCL.N): down 0.5%
** American Airlines (AAL.O): down 1.8%
** Boeing (BA.N): down 0.9%
BUZZ-Airlines, cruise stocks drop as Omicron spurs flight cancellations, hits sailing
** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : down 2.8%
BUZZ-Slips on reports of Weibo sale to Chinese state-owned co
** Huntsman Corp (HUN.N): up 3.5%
BUZZ-Hits almost 4-year-high as it considers sale of textiles unit
