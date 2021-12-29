Carnival Corp, Insignia Systems, Scienjoy

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Dow inched towards an all-time high on Wednesday, on a boost from retailers Home Depot and Nike, while record daily U.S. COVID-19 infections kept gains in check amid low trading volumes in the final week of the year.

At 12:38 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.20% at 36,469.39. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.03% at 4,785.07 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.37% at 15,723.968.

** Applied UV Inc (AUVI.O): down 25.4% BUZZ-Drops after pricing common stock offering

** Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (CPOP.O): up 36.5% BUZZ-Eyes best week since debut, retail interest grows

** Rivian Automotive (RIVN.O): down 4.9% BUZZ-Falls after delaying deliveries of pickup, SUV with big battery packs

** Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL.O): down 14.0% BUZZ-Hits over 1-year-low on Q4 revenue miss

** Can Fite Biopharma Ltd : up 8.4% BUZZ-Can Fite Biopharma to file patent applications after promising cancer drug data, shares rise

** Scienjoy Holding Corp (SJ.O): up 4.3%

BUZZ-Set for best day in over a month on deal for Hongle.tv

** NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP.O): up 4.9%

BUZZ-NRX seeks FDA breakthrough therapy tag for COVID-19 drug, shares rise

** Insignia Systems Inc (ISIG.O): up 32.1%

BUZZ-Eyes its best month since 1991, short interest jumps

** Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO.N): up 11.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on $250 mln share buyback plan

** Lucira Health Inc (LHDX.O): up 1.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on distribution deal for COVID-19 test kits

** Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX.O): up 3.2%

BUZZ-Rises on PT hike after India's emergency use nod for Corbevax

** Calix Inc (CALX.N): up 14.1%

BUZZ-Hits all-time high on inclusion in S&P Midcap 400

** Codex DNA Inc (DNAY.O): up 12.7%

BUZZ-Rises on research and license deal with Pfizer

** Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM.O): down 3.3%

BUZZ-Drops on lower Q2 profit

** MAG Silver Corp : down 1.4%

BUZZ-Drops as Scotiabank cuts PT on project approval delay

** Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORMP.O): up 3.4%

BUZZ-Rises as subsidiary signs pre-purchase order for COVID-19 vaccine

** Medallion Financial Corp : down 28.1%

BUZZ-Sinks to one-year low after SEC charges co with fraud

** Astra Space Inc (ASTR.O): down 12.0%

BUZZ-Slumps after Kerrisdale issues short report

** Carnival Corp (CCL.N): down 0.5%

** American Airlines (AAL.O): down 1.8%

** Boeing (BA.N): down 0.9%

BUZZ-Airlines, cruise stocks drop as Omicron spurs flight cancellations, hits sailing

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : down 2.8%

BUZZ-Slips on reports of Weibo sale to Chinese state-owned co

** Huntsman Corp (HUN.N): up 3.5%

BUZZ-Hits almost 4-year-high as it considers sale of textiles unit

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

