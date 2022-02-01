Cedar Fair, PG&E Corp, Chevron Corp

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ





U.S. stocks rose in choppy trading on Tuesday, extending gains from the past two sessions, as focus turned to Google parent Alphabet's earnings later in the day.

At 11:50 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.04% at 35,145.52. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.02% at 4,516.4 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 0.18% at 14,265.839.

** Li Auto Inc : up 3.5%

** Nio Inc (NIO.N): up 0.7% BUZZ-U.S. shares of Chinese EV firms gain on higher deliveries

** United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N): up 14.5% BUZZ-Jumps on strong revenue forecast, dividend hike

** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N): up 13.2% BUZZ-AMC soars as strong preliminary results revive retail interest read more

** AT&T Inc (T.N): down 4.3% BUZZ-Falls after company to spin off WarnerMedia in Discovery merger, cuts dividend

** Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR.N): up 4.1% BUZZ-Palantir inks deal with satellite imagery firm Satellogic, shares rise

** Wallbox NV (WBX.N): up 5.1%

** Uber Technologies (UBER.N): up 1.7%

BUZZ-Uber, U.S. shares of Wallbox rise after expanding partnership

** Angel Pond Holdings Corp (POND.N): up 1.6%

BUZZ-SPAC Angel Pond Holdings rises on $672 mln deal to take MariaDB public

** MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR.O): up 2.1%

BUZZ-MicroStrategy bulks up bitcoin holdings, shares rise

** Gannett Co (GCI.N): up 10.7%

BUZZ-Jumps after announcing stock buyback, amended credit agreement

** PG&E Corp (PCG.N): down 5.2%

BUZZ-Falls after Morgan Stanley prices 40 mln share block

** Pitney Bowes (PBI.N): down 16.2%

BUZZ-Slumps after Q4 results

** Xometry Inc (XMTR.O): down 17.6%

BUZZ-Tumbles on convertible debt offering

** Sio Gene Therapies Inc (SIOX.O): down 21.4%

BUZZ-Hits record low as co scraps Parkinson's disease program

** Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N): up 6.1%

BUZZ-Jumps after posting best results in seven years

** Wolfspeed Inc : up 2.6%

BUZZ-Gains after upsized capital raise

** Catalent Inc (CTLT.N): up 4.0%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q2 results, 2022 forecast raise

** Occidental Petroleum : up 3.7%

** Chevron Corp (CVX.N): up 2.9%

** Devon Energy (DVN.N): up 3.9%

BUZZ-Energy stocks surge after Exxon Mobil results impress

** MDC Holdings Inc (MDC.N): down 9.2%

BUZZ-MDC Holdings shares tumble after Q4 results disappoint

** First Financial Corp (THFF.O): down 1.2%

BUZZ-Falls on Q4 profit miss

** Cedar Fair (FUN.N): up 9.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on $3.4 bln takeover bid from SeaWorld

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

