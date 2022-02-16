Cedar Fair, Toast, Devon Energy, cruise stocks

U.S. stock index futures eased on Wednesday with retail sales data and minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting on investors' radar, while Western skepticism over Russian claims of a pullback of some troops near Ukraine kept caution in the air.

At 7:43 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.13% at 34,859. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.10% at 4,460, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.09% at 14,597.

** Cedar Fair (FUN.N): down 12.0% premarket BUZZ-Set for worst day in 2 years after rejecting SeaWorld's buyout bid

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** NU Holdings (NU.N): up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Set to extends gains, Berkshire Hathaway reveals stake

** Devon Energy (DVN.N): up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on strong profit, higher dividend

** Intel Corp : down 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Tower acquisition may not fully offer a turn of fortunes for Intel

** Corsair Gaming (CRSR.O): up 7.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises as co to join S&P SmallCap 600

** Royal Caribbean Group : up 0.1% premarket

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH.N): up 0.4% premarket

Carnival Corp (CCL.N): up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Cruise stocks firm after U.S. CDC eases warnings on falling COVID cases

** Gaotu Techedu Inc (GOTU.N): down 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Co to stop tutoring services for senior high school students, shares slip

** Toast Inc (TOST.N): down 15.5% premarket BUZZ-Plunges as higher expenses drive bigger-than-expected Q4 loss

** HOOKIPA Pharma Inc (HOOK.O): up 47.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on amended HIV collaboration with Gilead

** Wix.com (WIX.O): down 11.0% premarket BUZZ-Down on weak forecast, results

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Manya Saini in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.