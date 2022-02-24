Change Healthcare, Skillz, Nikola, Moderna
U.S. stock indexes slid more than 1% on Thursday, led by losses in bank stocks, as Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine sparked a widespread selloff in global markets.
At 12:25 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 2.17% at 32,413.5. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.94% at 4,185.63 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.61% at 12,957.97.
BUZZ-Gold miners gain as bullion soars after Russia attacks Ukraine
BUZZ-Makes a U-turn, gains after qtrly report
BUZZ-Drops on merger deal with BTH Bank's parent company
BUZZ-Rises as U.S. DoJ moves to block UnitedHealth deal
BUZZ-Tumbles as brokerages cut PT after wider Q4 loss, weak outlook
BUZZ-U.S. auto stocks fall as oil prices jump
BUZZ-Nikola to deliver up to 500 electric trucks this year, shares gain
BUZZ-Street View: Lowe's pricing strategy to pay off
BUZZ-Dips after ending deal with Amicus
BUZZ-Jumps 7% on higher vaccine sales predictions, share buyback plans USN
BUZZ-Major U.S. insurers down as Treasury yields dip after Russian invades Ukraine
BUZZ-Sinks after higher loss ratio, downbeat forecast
BUZZ-Misses quarterly revenue estimates, shares down
