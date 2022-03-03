Chelsea’s sale proceeds may not amount to much

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Roman Abramovich is seeking buyers for his soccer club, pledging to hand net takings to Ukraine war victims. That might be a tiny sum: cash-burning Chelsea relies on his wealth to stay afloat. And would-be owners may worry about dealing with a politically risky Russian oligarch.

- Russian businessman Roman Abramovich said on March 2 that he would sell Chelsea Football Club and donate the net proceeds to help victims of the war in Ukraine.

- Abramovich in a statement that a sale was in the best interests of the reigning European and world soccer champions and that he would not ask for any loans to be repaid.

- Chelsea’s auditors KPMG said in its most recent annual report that the club is dependent on its parent company, Fordstam, for continued financial support. Fordstam, controlled by Abramovich, had 1.5 billion pounds of related party loans outstanding on June 30, 2021.

- British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer asked Prime Minister Boris Johnson on March 2 why there had not been sanctions against the Chelsea owner. Johnson, speaking in parliament, said he could not go into details on specific cases.

- Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned that she has drawn up a “hit list” of Russian oligarchs, and said the government would impose new sanctions on them every few weeks.

