Chevron Corp, Goldman Sachs, Inari Medical

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Thursday, with technology stocks leading the declines after data showed consumer prices surged in February, cementing the case for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month.

At 10:58 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 1.09% at 32,924.44. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 1.02% at 4,234.44 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 2.02% at 12,988.173.

** Amazon Inc : up 4.6% BUZZ-Surges after stock split, new buyback plan

** Baidu Inc : down 7.0%

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : down 8.6%

** Bilibili Inc : down 12.5% BUZZ-China ADRs plunge as JD.com reports quarterly loss

** JD.com Inc : down 14.5% BUZZ-Slides on Q4 loss

** CrowdStrike Holdings Inc : up 12.9% BUZZ-Up after multiple brokerages raise PT following co's upbeat forecast

** Asana Inc (ASAN.N): down 25.4% BUZZ-Tumbles on larger-than-expected Q1 loss estimates

** Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY.N): down 3.8% BUZZ-Down after block trade priced

** Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX.O): down 0.4% BUZZ-JPM sees headwinds blocking Stitch Fix growth, cuts PT

** Hut 8 Mining : down 7.1%

** Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT.O): down 5.2%

** Bitfarms Ltd : down 6.3% BUZZ-Crypto stocks slip as bitcoin drops under $40,000 mark

** Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA.O): up 26.9% BUZZ-Jumps as intranasal spray well-tolerated in multiple sclerosis patient

** Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (BBW.N): down 18.4% BUZZ-Plunges after Q4 revenue hit by COVID-19 disruptions

** Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN.O): down 9.3% BUZZ-Drops after pricing stock offering

** Yatsen Holding : down 32.9% BUZZ-Tumbles on weak forecast, results

** Inari Medical Inc (NARI.O): down 17.4% BUZZ-Tumbles after launching equity offering

** Portillo's Inc (PTLO.O): down 9.5% BUZZ-Falls on revenue miss as Omicron dents business

** JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N): down 1.3%

** Wells Fargo & Co : down 0.6%

** Bank of America Corp (BAC.N): down 1.0% BUZZ-Major U.S. banks lose premarket as Treasury yield curve flattens

** Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O): down 5.9% BUZZ-Edges lower on plans to explore new price models

** MedTech Acquisition Corp (MTAC.O): down 2.0%

BUZZ-SPAC MedTech Acquisition down after scrapping $1 bln merger deal

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N): down 1.9%

BUZZ-Goldman Sachs exits Russia

** Western Union Co (WU.N): down 1.8%

BUZZ-Western Union suspends operations in Russia, Belarus

** Chevron Corp (CVX.N): up 4.0%

** ConocoPhillips (COP.N): up 2.7%

** Halliburton Co (HAL.N): up 3.4%

BUZZ-Energy firms climb as crude bounces on tight supply

** Selecta Biosciences Inc (SELB.O): up 6.3%

BUZZ-Surges as FDA lifts clinical hold on metabolic disease drug trial

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

