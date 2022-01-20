China 2021 refined copper output sets annual record -stats bureau

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's refined copper production rose 7.4% year-on-year in 2021, exceeding 10 million tonnes for the second straight year and beating previous peak in 2020, boosted by robust prices and defied disruption from power rationing.

Annual refined copper production in China stood at 10.49 million tonnes, data from the National Statistics Bureau (NBS) showed on Thursday.

In December, output for refined copper fell 6.1% from same month a year earlier to 910,000 tonnes, according to the NBS.

Production for lead, zinc and alumina in the world's top metals consumer also hit annual record highs last year, the statistics bureau said.

China's crude iron ore output jumped 9.4% to 980.53 million tonnes last year, as Beijing called for higher domestic production to meet strong steelmaking demand.

The following table shows output figures in tonnes.

*year-on-year percentage changes

Reporting by Min Zhang and Emily Chow; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Rashmi Aich

