China allows corn imports from Myanmar - customs

BEIJING, Feb 22 (Reuters) - China has allowed corn imports from Myanmar from Feb.18, the General Administration of Customs said on its website, as China seeks to diversify its grain origins, with supplies currently coming largely from the United States and Ukraine.

China's corn imports soared to record levels of 28 million tonnes last year amid tight domestic supplies, making it by far the world's top buyer. read more

Myanmar is not a major corn exporter, with exports of around 2 million tonnes in recent years, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

