China buyout discount puts investors on notice

HONG KONG, March 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese employment portal 51job (JOBS.O) is giving investors a lesson in the pitfalls of pinning deal hopes to regulatory arbitrage. The U.S.-listed company has agreed to be taken private even though the consortium behind the deal has cut its offer by 23%, citing changing circumstances. Apply that logic to other Chinese firms trading in New York that are likely to delist via buyouts and a once-hot trend looks less appealing.

Some $19 billion-worth of U.S.-listed Chinese companies have been taken private since Washington first launched plans in 2019 to boot out companies whose auditors could not be inspected by its watchdogs. Forced delistings are possible from 2024 under laws finalised last year.

That smelt like a lucrative payday: There are still about 150 U.S.-traded Chinese companies, currently worth roughly $40 billion between them, that are likely to need buyouts before they can apply for another listing elsewhere, according to Bank of America analysts in November.

The bidders for 51job have, by dropping their offer to $4.3 billion, shown that’s not such a secure position to take. It will only be small consolation that 51job’s buyers lifted their offer by 7% from the price they had suggested in January.

Back then, the buyers, made up of Chief Executive Rick Yan, the company’s largest shareholder Recruit Holdings, and private equity firms DCP Capital Partners and Ocean Link in January pointed to the 40% fall in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks in the second half of 2021, a weaker outlook and tighter regulations that will damage recruitment demand.

That’s not all, though. There’s also the bigger storm of mainland rules over the past six months that have hit Chinese companies. For example, Nasdaq-traded rival Kanzhun’s (BZ.O) popular app, Boss Zhipin, has been undergoing a cybersecurity review since July and had to suspend new registrations. Companies also now need extra regulatory approvals to list, and it still isn’t clear how those will operate in practice. That will make it harder to quickly flip U.S. buyouts onto Chinese bourses.

It doesn’t mean all such deals are off the table. They will, though, require more effort, come at lower prices, with more chance of needing to be tweaked down the line and much less certainty of being completed. Like jobseekers, investors will need to work hard to find the best offers.

CONTEXT NEWS

- U.S.-listed Chinese employment site 51job said on March 1 that it had agreed to be taken private at $61 per share by a buyout group consisting of its founder, private equity firms DCP Capital Partners and Ocean Link, and Japan’s Recruit Holdings, its largest shareholder.

- The price represents a 23% discount to the original offer made by the same group in June last year.

- In January the buyers said they wanted to lower the price due to weaker macroeconomic and market conditions as well as wide-ranging changes in Chinese business regulations since it first made its offer.

