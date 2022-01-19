Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Asian Markets

China central bank changes release time of monthly loan prime rate

1 minute read

BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Wednesday it will change the time it releases the monthly fixing of the loan prime rate (LPR) to 9:15 a.m. from 9:30 a.m. local time on the 20th of each month.

The change will take effect from Jan. 20, it said in a statement.

The central bank will add Bank of Nanjing (601009.SS) and Postal Savings Bank of China to the list of 18 banks that set the LPR, replacing Bank of Xi'an (600928.SS) and China CITIC Bank (601998.SS), respectively.

The LPR is set monthly by the banks, which submit a quotation by adding a premium over the medium-term lending (MLF) rate.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters