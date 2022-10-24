China equity selloff not on fundamentals, creates opportunity - JPM

A men wearing a mask walk at the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song















Oct 24 (Reuters) - Monday's selloff in Chinese equities does not correspond with fundamentals and creates an opportunity for investors, analysts at JPMorgan said on Monday.

"We believe this is a good opportunity to add given an expected growth recovery, gradual COVID reopening, and monetary and fiscal stimulus," wrote the bank's analysts in a strategy note, adding that growth data in China was a positive surprise over the weekend.

Hong Kong stocks (.HSI) fell 6.4% on Monday while a Shanghai index (.SSEC) dropped 2% after Xi Jinping's newly unveiled leadership team heightened fears that economic growth will be sacrificed for ideology-driven policies.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos











