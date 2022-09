EXCLUSIVE CVC, China's Road King plan stake selldown in $3 bln toll business-sources

European Markets · September 21, 2022 · 9:06 AM UTC

CVC Capital Partners has decided to sell its 25% stake in the toll road arm of China's Road King Infrastructure Ltd as part of a deal that aims to value the unit at up to $3 billion, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.