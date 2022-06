BOJ may need to adjust yield cap if inflation overshoots - ex c.bank official

, article with image

Macro Matters · June 29, 2022 · 7:50 AM UTC

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) may need to adjust its ultra-easy policy if inflation keeps exceeding its forecast, such as by replacing its yield cap with a looser reference range for long-term interest rates, a former central bank executive said on Wednesday.