China finance ministry to issue an extra 5.5 bln yuan of treasury bonds in Hong Kong















HONG KONG, Oct 6 (Reuters) - China's finance ministry said on Thursday that it will issue an additional 5.5 billion yuan ($773.18 million) worth of yuan-denominated sovereign bonds in Hong Kong on Oct. 12.

The ministry said it would issue an extra 3.5 billion yuan worth of bonds due 2024 with an interest rate of 2.44% per annum, and an additional 2.0 billion yuan worth of 2027 bonds carrying an interest rate of 2.75%.

($1 = 7.1135 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edmund Klamann











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.