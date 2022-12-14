China financial futures exchange adjusts rules for new option product















SHANGHAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The China Financial Futures Exchange on Wednesday tweaked its trading limit rules to add a new product that will debut on Monday.

The options based on the SSE 50 Index (.CSI000016) will start trading on the exchange on Dec. 19.

The exchange revised the rules to bring daily trading limits of the new contracts in line with other stock index options.

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom











