China industrial profit rises 3.5% y/y in January-April

A person looks towards cranes in front of the skyline of the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, China, October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, May 27 (Reuters) - Profit at China's industrial firms rose 3.5% in January-April verses the same period a year earlier, slower than the 8.5% on-year growth logged for January-March, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

Industrial profit dropped 8.5% in April, the data showed.

The data covered firms with annual revenue above 20 million yuan ($3.1 million) from main operations.

Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo

