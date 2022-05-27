China industrial profit rises 3.5% y/y in January-April
BEIJING, May 27 (Reuters) - Profit at China's industrial firms rose 3.5% in January-April verses the same period a year earlier, slower than the 8.5% on-year growth logged for January-March, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.
Industrial profit dropped 8.5% in April, the data showed.
The data covered firms with annual revenue above 20 million yuan ($3.1 million) from main operations.
