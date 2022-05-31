China issues tax guidelines to support foreign trade and foreign investment
BEIJING, May 31 (Reuters) - China's taxation authority on Tuesday issued guidelines to provide favourable tax policies to boost foreign trade and foreign investment as the economy lost momentum this year.
The guidelines include the acceleration of tax rebates for exporters, support cross-border e-commerce trade and encourage foreign investment, the State Taxation Administration said in a notice.
