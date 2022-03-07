China Jan-Feb copper imports see unexpected rise as delayed shipments lend support

Summary Jan-Feb unwrought copper imports +9.6% y/y to 969,000 T

Delayed shipments boosted Jan-Feb imports - analyst

Copper concs imports 4.18 mln T; aluminium exports 1.03 mln T

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - China's unwrought copper imports unexpectedly rose 9.6% during the first two months of 2022 compared with the same period a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, as a delay in logistics pushed up imports.

Arrivals of unwrought copper and copper products into top consumer China were 969,000 tonnes in January and February combined, up from 884,010 tonnes a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said.

Customs combines data for January and February due to the Lunar New Year holiday, which fell in early February this year.

The annual increase in China's unwrought copper imports for the first two months of the year was unexpected, said CRU China copper analyst He Tianyu, as demand was weaker and a previously favourable price arbitrage that encouraged imports had closed.

"One reason for the increase is the delay of logistics, which pushed up imports in January and February," he said.

A favourable price arbitrage window had lent some support to China's copper imports last year, as it made bringing in overseas metal more attractive. Imports in December rose to 589,165 tonnes, their highest monthly level since October 2020.

Meanwhile, factory activity in China saw a slight expansion in January and February on improved new orders, indicating resilience in the world's second-largest economy. read more

Imports of copper concentrate, or partially processed copper ore, came in at 4.18 million tonnes for the first two months of the year. This was up 10.3% year-on-year.

Exports of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products rose 22% on an annual basis to 1.03 million tonnes in the January-February period.

Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Shivani Singh

