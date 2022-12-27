China Jan-Nov industrial profits fall 3.6% vs Jan-Oct 3% fall
BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Profits at China's industrial firms in January-November fell 3.6% from a year earlier, after contracting 3.0% in the first 10 months, according to data the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released on Tuesday.
The bureau did not report standalone figures for November.
The world's second-largest economy faces headwinds from multiple directions. COVID-19 infections are surging after an abrupt relaxation of harsh restrictions, hitting businesses and consumers, while a weakening global economy is hurting Chinese exports.
Industrial profit data covers large firms with annual revenue above 20 million yuan ($2.87 million) from their main operations.
($1 = 6.9792 Chinese yuan renminbi)
