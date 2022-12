Equity mutual fund inflows fall to 21-month low in Nov on rising rates

December 9, 2022

Inflows into Indian equity mutual funds tanked nearly 76% to 22.58 billion Indian rupees ($274.49 million) in November from 93.9 billion rupees in the previous months, even as markets rose to new highs, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).