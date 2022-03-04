China may cut medium-term lending rates in March -China Daily

SHANGHAI, March 4 (Reuters) - China's central bank may cut a key policy interest rate this month, the official English-language China Daily newspaper reported on Friday, citing an analyst at a domestic brokerage.

The paper cited Wu Chaoming, deputy dean of Chasing Securities' Chasing Institute, as saying the People's Bank of China (PBOC) could cut its medium-term lending facility (MLF) rates "very soon, perhaps this month."

"The domestic economic situation, rather than other central bank actions, dominates China's monetary policy setting, thanks to the country's vast economy and a strong Chinese yuan, which has increasingly gained the status of a safe-haven asset," the paper quoted Wu as saying.

The PBOC unexpectedly cut its one-year MLF rate in January as part of a broad easing blitz to shore up slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy, but left it unchanged in February. read more

China's rubber-stamp parliament begins its annual meeting on Saturday, when it is expected to unveil more stimulus to ease a growth slowdown that could fuel job losses in a politically sensitive year, with war in Ukraine adding fresh uncertainty. read more

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith

