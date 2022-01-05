China Mobile punches up direct-listing numbers

HONG KONG, Jan 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A year after getting run out of New York, the telecom titan sold $8 bln of equity in Shanghai while initiating a $13 bln stock buyback in Hong Kong. Deploying its bloated cash pile is overdue, but such contortions also support the idea of listing shares without raising capital.

Full view will be published shortly.

CONTEXT NEWS

- State-owned China Mobile said on Jan. 4 that it plans to buy back more than 2 billion of its Hong Kong shares just as $7.7 billion of new equity begins trading in Shanghai. At the Jan. 4 closing price, the buyback would cost the telecommunications giant $12.6 billion.

- China Mobile sold its Shanghai shares at 57.58 yuan ($9.06) apiece, a 52% premium to the price in Hong Kong. The offering was the mainland’s biggest in a decade.

- The listing and buybacks come a year after the New York Stock Exchange began delisting it following an executive order from President Trump barring U.S. citizens from owning stakes in companies deemed to be owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

