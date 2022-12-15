China mulls new measures to support real estate sector - vice premier















BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China is mulling new measures to support its real estate sector in order to improve the balance sheets of the industry, the country's vice premier Liu He said on Thursday.

China has introduced some policies to bolster the property industry and is considering to roll out more to boost market's conficence, state media Xinhua reported, citing Liu's comments.

Reporting by Ethan Wang and Ella Cao; Writing by Meg Shen; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky











