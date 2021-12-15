China Nov aluminium output slips on month after smelter blast

Summary China's Nov aluminium output still capped by energy curbs

But annual aluminium production on track for record high

China's Nov output of 10 nonferrous metals at 5.35 mln tonnes

Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's aluminium output in November fell slightly from the previous month, official data showed on Wednesday, hit by an explosion at a smelter in Yunnan and lingering curbs on energy consumption.

The world's top producer of the metal churned out 3.10 million tonnes of primary aluminium last month, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said, down from 3.132 million tonnes in October and 1.8% lower year-on-year.

On a daily basis, November output worked out at around 103,300 tonnes per day according to Reuters' calculations, versus about 101,000 tonnes in October.

Several Chinese regions have curtailed energy-intensive aluminium production this year as they come under pressure to reduce power consumption to meet climate goals and alleviate electricity shortages.

The power crunch was at its most severe in October but there were also slight reductions in aluminium output in Qinghai, Guangxi and Chongqing last month due to energy consumption controls and high costs, according to consultancy Baiinfo, which also noted an "unexpected" production cut in Yunnan.

A roughly 300,000 tonnes per year aluminium smelting plant in the southwestern province halted production after an explosion on Nov. 18. read more

Still, China's aluminium output in January-November totalled 35.45 million tonnes, up 5.7% year-on-year and on course for an annual record.

Meanwhile, China's output of 10 nonferrous metals - including copper, aluminium, lead, zinc and nickel - was 5.35 million tonnes in November, the statistics bureau said.

That was up from 5.259 million tonnes in October but down 0.7% year-on-year.

The other metals in this group are tin, antimony, mercury, magnesium and titanium.

Reporting by Tom Daly and Emily Chow; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.