China open to foreign firms' opinions, commerce ministry says















BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said China is willing to listen to the opinions of foreign companies including U.S. firms, a ministry statement said on Friday.

In a video telephone call with U.S.-China Business Council president Craig Allen, Wang discussed bilateral trade and China's opening up, saying the country was willing to work with relevant U.S. departments to promote cooperation.

