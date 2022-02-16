China prices are cold comfort for global shoppers

HONG KONG, Feb 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Global consumers fretting over soaring costs can take some comfort in Chinese data. Factory-gate prices eased to a six-month low of 9.1% in January against the same period last year, and consumer inflation rose just 0.9%. It reduces any immediate lingering concern that the world’s largest exporter might bump up costs for overseas customers who are already grappling with high inflation at home.

Widespread supply strains that hobbled Chinese manufacturers late last year have faded. A coal shortage and an ensuing nationwide electricity crunch exacerbated by an aggressive green energy transition have passed. Monetary conservatism during the pandemic by the People’s Bank of China has helped keep price pressure in check too.

Less flattering factors also are at work. Chinese consumers are hesitating to spend on apartments as debt problems engulf real estate developers. Although the central bank has stepped up credit easing recently, mortgages issued in January were over 200 billion yuan ($32 billion) less than the same period last year while consumers added 5 trillion yuan in savings. With President Xi Jinping’s deleveraging policies taking aim at an industry contributing roughly 30% of GDP, it will take a lot to restore confidence. China Evergrande’s (3333.HK) sales alone plunged 40% year-on-year in 2021.

How long global shoppers are spared from China-led price hikes will depend on the size and effectiveness of China’s stimulus plans. If the PBOC focuses on injecting liquidity into the market instead of cutting interest rates, the burden will fall on the government to ramp up investment, including on infrastructure, to juice economic growth languishing at 4% in the fourth quarter. Even so, Zhongtai Securities’ analysts expect infrastructure investment to grow a tepid 3.5% this year. Government spending is constrained both by debt and falling revenue from land sales.

Soft prices stemming from a weak Chinese economy will only be briefly good for the rest of the world if it’s the result of financial chaos in the crucial real estate sector. Ongoing problems create heightened uncertainty and can have unexpected knock-on effects. It drags down global economic growth too. All that should be wished for with caution.

CONTEXT NEWS

- China’s producer price index climbed 9.1% in January from a year earlier, official data from the National Bureau of Statistics published on Feb. 16 showed. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected the PPI index to gain 9.5% after a 10.3% rise in December.

- The consumer price index grew 0.9% year-on-year in January, the NBS data also showed. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected a 1% uptick, after a 1.5% increase in December.

