China probes ex-chairman of Everbright for 'disciplinary violations'















SINGAPORE, April 5 (Reuters) - China's anti-graft watchdog said on Wednesday it is investigating Li Xiaopeng, the ex-chairman of state-owned financial conglomerate China Everbright Group, for serious "disciplinary violations".

The one-line statement was posted on the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and comes less than two weeks after Everbright said Li had resigned from his post.

Reuters could not reach the company for comment as it was closed for a public holiday.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Jenny Wang; Editing by Christian Schmollinger











