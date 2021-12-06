China property market faces more nationalisation

HONG KONG, Dec 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Evergrande, the country’s most indebted developer, has admitted it might formally default. With $10 bln in property bonds maturing in January alone, officials are under pressure to keep the sector from collapsing. The most expedient solution is to put more housing in state hands.

CONTEXT NEWS

- China Evergrande warned in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Dec. 3 that there is no guarantee that the group will have sufficient funds to continue to perform its financial obligations in light of its current liquidity status.

- Evergrande had received a payment request under a $260 million guarantee obligation, according to the filing. It has already missed one $82.5 million payment deadline, and the 30-day grace period ends on Dec. 6.

- The government of southern China's Guangdong province, where Evergrande is based, said in a statement on Dec. 3 that it summoned Evergrande chairman Hui Ka Yan immediately after the company made the statement. It added that it would send a working group to Evergrande, at the company's request, to oversee its risk management and urge a strengthening of internal control.

- In a series of apparently coordinated statements late in the evening on Dec. 3, China's central bank, banking and insurance regulator, and its securities regulator indicated Evergrande’s risks to the broader property and financial sector are limited. The People’s Bank of China said the offshore bond market is “highly market-driven” with mature investors, and that problems with individual developers won’t prevent others from raising debt from the market in the longer term.

