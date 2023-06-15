China pushes platform firms to protect consumer, vendor rights















BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - China's market regulator on Thursday announced a five-month campaign that will ensure platform companies optimise their protocols, to protect the rights of consumers and vendors.

The State Administration for Market Regulation said it will supervise and guide platform firms to conduct self-examination, and improve their protocols to overcome a lack of key provisions.

Reporting by Brenda Goh and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Edmund Klamann











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.