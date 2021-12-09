China raises 2021/22 corn output estimate based on statistics data - ministry

BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry raised estimates for 2021/22 corn output, based on the newly released statistics data, the ministry said on Thursday.

China was seen to produce 272.55 million tonnes of corn in the 2021/22 year, up from the ministry's estimate last month at 270.96 million tonnes, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement released on it website.

The revised corn output data was the same as the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics last week, according to the monthly crop report.

China's agriculture ministry lowered its estimate for the 2021/22 new corn crop in October as rains hit new harvest in parts of northern China, a major production region for the grain.

The ministry also cut estimates for the 2021/22 soybean planting acreage, yield and output in the November report, based on the national statistics data.

China's 2021/22 soybean output was seen at 16.4 million tonnes, down 16.3% from the previous year. Planting acreage of the oilseed was estimated at 8.4 million hectares, down 15% from an year earlier, while yield also fell slightly, according to the Chinese Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE).

China also cut estimate for 2021/22 sugar beet planting acreage and output, after cold snaps hit the crop in Xinjiang region, while some farmers in Inner Mongolia region chose to grow other crops instead of beet for better benefits, the statement said.

Key numbers from the monthly CASDE report are below:

*CASDE includes beginning and ending stocks for cotton, which Reuters assumes to include the cotton held by state reserves. Therefore, ending stocks cited in this table are the beginning stocks plus the latest year’s crop and imports, minus consumption and exports. For all other products, CASDE only includes the balance at the end of the crop year. This appears to be the result of the crop output plus imports minus consumption and exports.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh

