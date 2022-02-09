China raises forecast for 2021/22 corn import prices on lower overseas output

BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China has raised its forecast for import prices of corn in the 2021/22 year, on possible smaller production in main exporters, the country's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

Farmers in the United States might choose to grow more soybeans instead of corn as prices of production materials such as fertilisers soared, while less rainfall might affect corn crop in Brazil, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in its monthly crop report.

The comments come as China's bumper corn crop continues to hit the market after the Spring Festival break.

China's corn imports soared to a record high in the past two years as buyers ramped up cheaper international grains to plug a domestic shortage.

Both supplies and demand in the domestic market would be strong going forward, according to the Chinese Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE).

China's forecasts for 2021/22 corn output, imports, and consumption remain the same as the previous month.

Its February estimates for soybean imports, and consumption in the 2021/22 year also remain unchanged.

Key numbers from the monthly CASDE report are below:

* CASDE includes beginning and ending stocks for cotton, which Reuters assumes to include the cotton held by state reserves. Therefore, ending stocks cited in this table are the beginning stocks plus the latest year's crop and imports, minus consumption and exports. For all other products, CASDE only includes the balance at the end of the crop year. This appears to be the result of the crop output plus imports minus consumption and exports.

Reporting by Hallie Gu

